LONDON Feb 27 Sergei Pugachev, a Russian tycoon
once dubbed "the cashier to the Kremlin," must disclose further
information about the trusts he uses to bolster his income, a
London Court of Appeal judge ruled on Friday.
The ruling, which upheld an earlier decision, is the latest
blow for the former Kremlin insider, against whom London's High
Court issued a worldwide asset freeze last June following an
application from the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA).
The agency accused him of having a role in the siphoning off
of $1 billion in funds from Mezhprombank, which filed for
insolvency in 2010.
In one case, it said, Pugachev helped himself to over $700
million in Central Bank of Russia bailout money for
Mezhprombank. The money ended up in a Swiss Societe General
account held in the name of Cypriot company Safelight, one of
the directors of which was Mr Pugachev's son.
The transfer was a sham, the DIA alleges, despite ostensibly
pertaining to certain "investment agreements."
Last June's asset freeze applied to $2 billion of assets and
set the former high flyer a spending limit of 10,000 pounds per
week.
Pugachev's partner Alexandra Tolstoy told the British
tabloid Daily Mail in July that it was impossible to manage
their homes, two housekeepers, three nannies, two drivers and a
live-in doctor on 10,000 pounds per week.
The court of appeals judge rejected Mr. Pugachev's claim he
was no more than a "discretionary beneficiary" of the trusts,
and said it was clear he lives in houses owned by the trusts and
depends on income from them for day-to-day living costs.
"Sophisticated and wily operators should not be able to make
themselves immune to the courts' orders," the judge said.
The Court of Appeal on Friday also overturned an order made
in September last year which had required the DIA to pay $25
million into a British bank as potential compensation if the
freeze order is removed.
Pugachev had claimed that the order had caused him
significant business loss, but the court found that there was
virtually no evidence that he had pursued any significant
business activities since fleeing Russia in 2011.
