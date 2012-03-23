EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
LONDON, March 23 A former Russian banker is in a critical condition after being shot several times near London's financial district, police sources said on Friday.
German Gorbuntsov was entering a block of flats close to Canary Wharf in east London on Tuesday evening when a gunman opened fire. His condition was described as critical but stable.
London's Metropolitan Police said detectives were treating the attack as attempted murder, but no arrests had been made so far. A suspect was seen running away from the incident.
"The shooting is not thought to be gang related or linked to any other incidents," police said in a statement.
The London Evening Standard newspaper said on its website that Gorbuntsov, who used to own banks in Russia and Moldova, had been shot by a man with a submachine gun in a suspected assassination.
He was understood to be under armed police guard in hospital, the paper reported. (Reporting by Avril Ormsby)
