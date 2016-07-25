LONDON, July 25 The estate of late Russian
oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who helped broker Vladimir Putin's
rise to the Kremlin's top job only to become his sworn enemy, is
hopelessly insolvent, a British judge has said.
A fast-talking former mathematician who scaled the heights
of the ruthless world of post-Soviet business and politics,
Berezovsky clashed with Putin soon after his election in 2000
and fled to Britain where he became his most vociferous enemy.
Once cast as the 'godfather of the Kremlin' by foes and
admirers alike, Berezovsky was humiliated in 2012 when he lost a
legal battle with former partner Roman Abramovich, over shares
in Russia's fourth biggest oil company.
Berezovsky, at one point ranked as a billionaire by Forbes,
made his fortune in cars, airlines, metals and oil. He was found
dead in 2013 in a locked bathroom at his home in England. He was
67.
Judge Richard Arnold said about 34 million pounds ($45
million) remained in Berezovsky's estate but that creditors'
claims run into hundreds of millions of pounds, the Press
Association reported.
"About £34 million remains, subject to the payment of
bankruptcy and administration expenses, including legal costs,
out of this sum," Arnold was quoted as saying in the ruling.
"This sum is currently the estate's only substantial asset.
"Since the estate has substantial creditors running into
hundreds of millions of pounds, it is hopelessly insolvent," he
said.
The ruling was made as part of litigation involving
insolvency trustees and Berezovsky's former partner Elena
Gorbunova.
Berezovsky came to symbolise the adrenaline-fuelled life of
Russia's top oligarchs who accumulated - and sometimes lost -
enormous fortunes in the chaos which followed the 1991 collapse
of the Soviet Union.
($1 = 0.7606 pounds)
