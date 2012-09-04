* UK says Rwanda has engaged constructively on peace moves
* Congo criticises British move
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Sept 4 Britain said on Tuesday it
would unblock about half its $25 million aid to Rwanda after the
central African state made constructive efforts to solve a
conflict in Congo.
Officials in Congo and rights groups criticised the move,
saying Rwanda had fuelled the bloodshed in its much larger
neighbour.
Britain and other donors, including the United States,
Sweden and the Netherlands, suspended support to Rwanda - which
relies on foreign aid for half its budget - after a United
Nations report in June accused officials in Kigali of backing
rebels fighting in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo.
A spokesman for Congo's government said Britain's decision
was "disastrous". Kigali has repeatedly denied allegations that
it backs rebels in Congo and accused the authors of the U.N.
report of bias.
Andrew Mitchell, Britain's outgoing international
development minister, praised Rwanda for "constructively"
engaging in efforts to resolve the crisis that has displaced
220,000 people since April and undone three years of relatively
improved relations between longtime adversaries Congo and
Rwanda.
"Given this progress and recognising that the government of
Rwanda has continued to demonstrate its strong commitment to
reducing poverty and improving its financial management, Britain
will partially restore its general budget support to Rwanda,"
Mitchell said in a statement.
Mitchell said the decision to release only around $12
million in blocked aid reflected continued concerns about
Kigali's alleged backing for the rebels.
Kampeta Sayinzoga, permanent secretary at Rwanda's ministry
of finance, said the decision to unblock the funds had been
taken after continuous dialogue with the UK government.
INSURGENTS
Britain has long been one of Rwanda's staunchest allies and
its suspension of funds underscored deep international
frustrations at outside meddling in Congo's recurrent crises.
Rwanda has repeatedly sent soldiers into its unstable
neighbour during the last two decades, citing a need to tackle
Rwandan insurgents operating out of Congo's eastern hills.
Critics say security threats are used as a front for
lucrative economic and political networks in the region.
Lambert Mende, a spokesman for Congo's government, said: "We
do not share their analysis (of the situation) ... This will not
help to resolve the problems in the region. We'll speak to
express how extremely dangerous we think their decision is."
Last week Congo called for U.N. sanctions against senior
Rwandan figures alleged to be backing the rebels.
U.S.-based rights group Human Rights Watch said Rwandan
soldiers were still supporting M23 fighters in eastern Congo.
"The DFID (British) decision appears to be based on wishful
thinking rather than accurate information ... Rwandan soldiers
are still playing a critical role in supporting this brutal
rebel group," HRW's senior Africa researcher Anneke Van
Woudenberg said.
Ties between the two countries had improved after a 2009
Rwandan-backed deal to integrate previous Kigali-linked rebels
into Congo's armed forces and some joint operations between the
two countries to tackle Rwandan Hutu FDLR gunmen.
But rebels accuse Kinshasa of failing to stick to the deal.
Last week, Rwanda withdrew more than 300 soldiers from
eastern Congo who had been fighting covert missions alongside
Congolese troops, saying the situation on the ground made their
continued presence impossible.
There has been a lull in fighting in the past few weeks but
an international "neutral force" due to be dispatched to the
region has not yet materialised.