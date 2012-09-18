LONDON, Sept 18 The UK arm of German utility RWE will close its 2,000-megawatt Didcot A coal-fired power plant and its 1,000-MW Fawley oil-fired power station at the end of March 2013, the company said on Tuesday.

"These closures, driven by government policy, reflect the changing shape of power generation in the UK with modern, low carbon power generation replacing older, less efficient power stations," RWE npower said in a statement.