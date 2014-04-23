(Adds details)

LONDON, April 23 A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of three children were found at the house of a South African banker in a suburb of southwest London, police said on Wednesday.

A 4-year-old girl and twin boys, aged three, were found dead on Tuesday evening at the address in New Malden.

Neighbours leaving flowers and tributes outside the house told reporters that the family had carried out extensive renovations to the house before moving in as three of their four children had disabilities and needed wheelchair access.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries after police were called to the house but she was later discharged and arrested on suspicion of murder. She was being held in custody at a south London police station.

"We are not looking for any other suspects," Chief Superintendent Glenn Tunstall told reporters.

Police initially said the woman arrested was 43 years old but later adjusted her age.

Local records showed that Gary and Tania Clarence lived at the six-bedroom, semi-detached house which was bought in 2011 for about 1 million pounds ($1.68 million).

The family's three younger children were described by friends to local media as suffering from a muscular dystrophy disease called spinal muscular atrophy.

Gary Clarence, who was not believed to have been at the house on Tuesday but away with his eldest daughter, is a senior executive at South African investment bank Investec.

The company's website said he led a team of five corporate finance and corporate broking specialists focused on healthcare. He joined Investec in 1999 and had worked for the company in the United States.

Investec said Clarence is a "valued colleague and has worked with us for many years".

"We do not know the facts at this time but our thoughts are with the Clarence family. We are doing all that we can to help Gary and his eldest child and ask that their privacy is respected," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Stephen Addison)