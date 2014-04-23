(Adds details)
LONDON, April 23 A 42-year-old woman has been
arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of three
children were found at the house of a South African banker in a
suburb of southwest London, police said on Wednesday.
A 4-year-old girl and twin boys, aged three, were found dead
on Tuesday evening at the address in New Malden.
Neighbours leaving flowers and tributes outside the house
told reporters that the family had carried out extensive
renovations to the house before moving in as three of their four
children had disabilities and needed wheelchair access.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for minor
injuries after police were called to the house but she was later
discharged and arrested on suspicion of murder. She was being
held in custody at a south London police station.
"We are not looking for any other suspects," Chief
Superintendent Glenn Tunstall told reporters.
Police initially said the woman arrested was 43 years old
but later adjusted her age.
Local records showed that Gary and Tania Clarence lived at
the six-bedroom, semi-detached house which was bought in 2011
for about 1 million pounds ($1.68 million).
The family's three younger children were described by
friends to local media as suffering from a muscular dystrophy
disease called spinal muscular atrophy.
Gary Clarence, who was not believed to have been at the
house on Tuesday but away with his eldest daughter, is a senior
executive at South African investment bank Investec.
The company's website said he led a team of five corporate
finance and corporate broking specialists focused on healthcare.
He joined Investec in 1999 and had worked for the company in the
United States.
Investec said Clarence is a "valued colleague and has worked
with us for many years".
"We do not know the facts at this time but our thoughts are
with the Clarence family. We are doing all that we can to help
Gary and his eldest child and ask that their privacy is
respected," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Stephen Addison)