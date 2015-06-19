LONDON, June 19 British police were
investigating newspaper reports on Friday that a body found on
the roof of a building in southwest London was that of a
stowaway who had fallen from the undercarriage of a plane as it
came in to land from South Africa.
The man's body was discovered on an office roof in Richmond
on Thursday morning.
Shortly before, another man had been found unconscious in
the undercarriage of a British Airways jet that had just arrived
at nearby Heathrow airport from Johannesburg. He was taken to
hospital in critical condition.
"At this time there is no evidence to link the death to the
discovery of a stowaway in the undercarriage of a plane at
Heathrow Airport," police said in a statement.
"However this is one line of enquiry into identifying the
deceased and the circumstances of his death."
Police said the surviving man had been found about an hour
earlier.
"At around 08:30hrs on 18 June police at Heathrow Airport
were called to reports of a suspected stowaway on a flight from
Johannesburg to Heathrow," they said.
"The man, believed aged 24, was found in the undercarriage
of the plane and was taken to hospital. His condition is now
described as critical."
British Airways said in a short statement that it was
working with police and authorities in Johannesburg "to
establish the facts surrounding this very rare situation."
Bodies have previously been found in the street in the
Richmond and Kew areas of London which lie below the point at
which many jets open their landing gear doors to put the wheels
down on the Heathrow approach.
Experts say the chances of a stowaway managing to avoid
either being crushed by the wheels as they retract after
take-off or being frozen to death during the flight are very
small.
