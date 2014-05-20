(Recasts with search renewed, fresh comments and quotes)
* U.S. Coast Guard resumes search for 4 missing UK sailors
* Online petition for renewed search gets 150,000 signatures
* Politicians, Branson join the call for keep looking
(Adds details)
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, May 20 U.S. authorities resumed a hunt
on Tuesday for four British yachtsmen missing in the Atlantic
Ocean after a public appeal backed by UK politicians and British
billionaire Richard Branson not to give up on finding them just
yet.
The sailors on board the yacht Cheeki Rafiki went missing on
Friday as they were returning to Britain from a sailing event in
Antigua in the Caribbean and reported that the vessel was taking
on water, forcing them to change course to head to the Azores.
The U.S. Coast Guard, supported by U.S. and Canadian air
forces, mounted a search about 1,000 miles off Cape Cod,
Massachusetts, but called it off on Sunday due to treacherous
conditions, saying there was little chance of finding them.
But relatives of the missing men set up a petition to urge
U.S. authorities to resume their search, saying the men, all
experienced sailors, could have escaped from the 40-foot (12
metres) yacht on a life raft.
Within 36 hours the petition had attracted over 200,000
signatures and the support of British politicians and
entrepreneur Branson, who tweeted "urge for longer search for
missing Cheeki Rafiki yacht".
U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ross Rudell said the search
restarted early Tuesday for the men, who have been named as
captain Andrew Bridge, 21, Steve Warren, 52, Paul Goslin, 56,
and James Male, 23, all from southern England.
"All I can tell you is that we have resumed the search,"
Rudell told Reuters, without giving a reason for the decision or
providing any details on the resources involved.
British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed the decision.
The fate of the four sailors has dominated television and
newspaper headlines in Britain with their relatives publicly
appealing to devote more time to the search.
"My thanks to the US Coastguard, which has resumed its
search for our missing yachtsmen," Cameron tweeted.
On Sunday U.S. Coast Guard Captain Anthony Popiel said it
had been a difficult decision to suspend the search but the
estimated survival time after a distress alert in extreme
conditions at sea was about 20 hours and the crew had searched
for 53 hours.
He said that at about noon on Saturday, the crew from the
1,000-foot motor vessel Maersk Kure located an overturned hull
that matched the description of the Cheeki Rafiki but could not
find any sign of the sailors.
But the families refused to give up and were relieved to
hear the search had resumed. "There is still hope. It is a shame
that it has taken this long to change their minds to get back
out there," Warren's sister Kay Coombes told the BBC.
(Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs in London and Richard
Valdmanis in New York, Editing by Mark Heinrich)