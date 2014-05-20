LONDON May 20 U.S. authorities on Tuesday
resumed a search for four British sailors missing in the
Atlantic Ocean for four days after an appeal from the British
public and UK politicians.
U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ross Rudell said the search was
resumed early Tuesday morning.
British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed the renewed
search for the crew of the Cheeki Rafiki who have been missing
since Friday after reporting the yacht was taking on water
during a trip from Antigua in the Caribbean back to England.
The search was called off on Sunday but the men's families
voiced concern that this was too early, setting up an online
petition which attracted more than over 150,000 signatures by
Tuesday afternoon.
"My thanks to the US Coastguard, which has resumed its
search for our missing yachtsmen," Cameron tweeted.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Stephen Addison)