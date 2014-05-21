BOSTON May 21 International efforts to find four British sailors missing since Friday in the Atlantic have not yet yielded any sightings of life rafts or persons in the water, U.S. Coast Guard Captain Anthony Popeil said on Wednesday.

He told reporters at a news conference in Boston that no decisions had yet been made on when to suspend the search, which also involves Britain and Canada, and that efforts would continue into at least Thursday.

The sailors on board the yacht Cheeki Rafiki went missing as they were returning to Britain from a sailing event in Antigua in the Caribbean and reported that the vessel was taking on water, forcing them to change course to head to the Azores.

The U.S. Coast Guard had suspended the search about 1,000 miles off the coast of Massachusetts on Sunday, saying there was little chance for survival, but resumed it early Tuesday at the request of the sailors' families. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)