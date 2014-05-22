LONDON May 22 The crew of a charter boat taking
part in a search for four British sailors missing in the
Atlantic Ocean has found some floating debris in the area where
their yacht went missing six days ago, the captain said on
Thursday.
Patrick Michel, skipper of the Masili, said his crew had
spotted a wooden plank that could be part of the cabin and some
white foam or plastic in the northern part of the search area.
He said the debris appeared new as it was free of barnacles
but the owner of the missing yacht, the Cheeki Rafiki, would
need to confirm that the debris was from the boat.
"We did see during this night a few little (pieces of)
debris which I have reported to the U.S. Coast Guard with the
times and positions, so there is a little bit of light at the
end of the tunnel," Michel told BBC radio.
The four sailors went missing on Friday as they were
returning to Britain from a sailing event in Antigua in the
Caribbean and reported that the vessel was taking on water,
forcing them to change course for the Azores.
The U.S. Coast Guard mounted a search about 1,000 miles off
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, but called it off after two days due to
treacherous conditions and saying there was little chance of
finding them.
But the fate of the four men - named as captain Andrew
Bridge, 21, Steve Warren, 52, Paul Goslin, 56, and James Male,
23 - dominated television and newspaper headlines in Britain and
pressure mounted to resume the search with an online petition
set up by the men's relatives signed by over 200,000 people.
Following a request from the British government, U.S.
authorities agreed to restart the hunt on Tuesday.
Aircraft and ships from the United States, Britain, and
Canada are scanning the area for signs of the sailors with some
private vessels also voluntarily joining the search.
Relatives are hoping that the men, all experienced sailors,
could have escaped the 40-foot (12-meter) yacht on a life raft.
Warren's sister, Kay Coombes, said the discovery of some
debris was a positive development.
"I think they've got a bit more of a clue now so hopefully
the coastguard can plot that and get the ships to that area, so
fingers crossed they can start searching there," Coombes told
the BBC.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Stephen Addison)