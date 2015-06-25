* Bank will have greater freedom to borrow-government
* Government, bank to engage with potential investors
* Bank says has started to operate profitably
(adds details on valuation, prospective bidders)
By Nina Chestney and Anjuli Davies
June 25 Britain is to begin selling stakes in
its Green Investment Bank (GIB) to bring it into private
ownership and to help it to grow, the government said on
Thursday.
Since the bank was created as a commercial venture at the
end of 2012 to back green energy projects and to spur private
sector investment it says it has invested 2 billion pounds ($3
billion) in 50 projects worth over 8 billion pounds including
waste management plants and offshore wind farms.
The move to privatise the bank also comes a week after the
government said it would scrap all new subsidies for onshore
wind farms a year earlier than previously planned.
Business Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would
sell a majority stake, though no decision has been made on the
exact size.
However, Javid said the move would give the bank greater
freedom to borrow, removing state aid restrictions and allowing
the bank to attract more capital. In order to be free of state
aid restrictions currently in place the government would need to
sell 70 percent or more of the bank.
"In 2012 we set up the Green Investment Bank to support
important investment in the UK's green infrastructure and since
then it's gone from strength to strength," British finance
minister George Osborne added.
"That is why we can now begin exploring options for moving
the bank into the private sector to enable it to access larger
pools of capital and act more freely to invest in a broad range
of green sectors."
Based on the 2 billion-pound figure for total loans, a 70
percent stake could theoretically be worth 1.4 billion pounds,
but the government has pledged to sell its stake by the end of
the current government's five-year term, by which time
valuations of projects currently underway could vary greatly.
It is also unclear how much of a further 1.8 billion pounds
of potential capital that the government initially pledged for
the venture will have been committed to loans by the time of the
privatisation, although new lending continues apace.
"We are now very close to our expected long-term investment
rate of 800 million to 1 billion pounds per year," said Shaun
Kingsbury, chief executive.
"While capital from the UK government was an important start
it will not be enough to sustain our level of investment. From
the outset it was always part of the plan that we would need to
raise additional capital from the private sector to supplement
government funding."
Prospective investors could include pension funds,
institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds who have in
the past teamed up with the bank when it announced its offshore
wind fund in April.
Meanwhile in its annual review on Thursday the bank said it
started to operate profitably in the financial year just ended,
making a profit before tax in the second half of the year of
over 3 million pounds and a full-year profit of 0.1 million
pounds.
The bank has a range of funding options. It will keep
investing its current share capital from the government; recycle
that capital; continue to raise money for its fund and work to
attract new equity investors, Kingsbury said.
But Nick Mabey, chief executive of E3G, a thinktank that
originally developed the idea of the bank, said selling a
majority stake would be "reckless".
"Privatisation threatens to destroy investor confidence
which in turn will damage both energy security and the UK
economy. On no account should more than 49 percent of the public
stake in the GIB be sold now," he said.
The bank said it has appointed advisers - Swiss bank UBS
is working with the Green Investment Bank, whilst Bank
of America Merrill Lynch is advising the government -
but was still in the early stages of its work to attract
investors and did not expect to make a futher announcement in
the short term.
($1 = 0.6373 pounds)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Nina Chestney; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)