LONDON, Sept 14 Four men appeared in a British
court on Saturday over an alleged attempt to steal millions of
pounds from Santander by hacking into the bank's
computer system, police said.
Twelve men were arrested on Friday, following an operation
by the Metropolitan Police's Central e-Crime Unit, over the
alleged plot which centred on a Santander branch in southeast
London.
Four were charged late on Friday and appeared on Saturday at
Westminster Magistrates' Court for an initial hearing. They were
named as 25-year-old Lanre Mullins-Abudu, 34-year-old Dean
Outram, Akash Vaghela, 27, and Asad Ali Qureshi, 35.
Eight others have been released on police bail pending
further enquiries.