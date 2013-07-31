* Prince Alwaleed sued for $10 million over jet sale
* Businesswoman brokered deal with Gaddafi, was paid nothing
* Judge brands the Saudi royal an unreliable witness
* Billionaire prince vows to appeal, judge says no
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, July 31 A billionaire Saudi prince was
ordered by a British court on Wednesday to pay a $10-million
commission on the sale of his private jet to Libya's Muammar
Gaddafi, in a humiliating legal defeat for one of the world's
richest men.
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a nephew of King Abdullah, had
spent two days defending himself in the witness box in a rare
public grilling of a senior Saudi royal.
Judge Peter Smith rejected the prince's evidence on all key
points in the dispute, describing it in his written ruling as
"confusing", "unreliable", "hopeless" and "pathetic".
The prince was being sued by Daad Sharab, a Jordanian
businesswoman with close ties to Gaddafi, who brokered the sale
of the prince's jet to the Libyan leader between 2002 and 2006.
The prince, who is worth $20 billion to $30 billion, said he
would appeal against the order to pay Sharab $10 million.
The jet at the heart of the dispute has a history as
colourful as its customised interior, which boasted a jacuzzi, a
king-size bed and silver-coloured leather sofas.
The ruling said it was sold to Prince Alwaleed in 2000 for
$95 million by the Sultan of Brunei as part of a fire sale of
assets acquired by his brother with misappropriated funds. The
Saudi royal then sold it onto Gaddafi for $120 million.
"Dealing with the likes of Colonel Gaddafi was a Byzantine
and tortuous affair ... The ability of Mrs Sharab to get to
Colonel Gaddafi was clearly a very valued asset," Smith wrote.
Gaddafi sent the plane to pick up Lockerbie bomber Abdel
Basset al-Megrahi when he was freed from a Scottish jail in
2009. It was shown off as a trophy by rebels who toppled and
killed Gaddafi in 2011 and posed for the press on the plush
sofas.
The prince denied agreeing to pay Sharab $10 million for her
role in the sale. He accused her of stabbing him in the back by
siding with the Libyans during the protracted sale process and
said that was why in the end she was paid nothing.
"PLAINLY RIDICULOUS"
"At the end of the day I simply found his evidence confusing
and too unreliable and Mrs Sharab's was more credible on any
dispute of fact between them," the judge wrote.
He said the prince had "made up" evidence as he went along
when it was clear his memory of some of the details was poor.
"His attempts to bolster that defect in the witness box were
frankly pathetic," the judge wrote.
He refused permission to appeal, but a spokesman for the
prince said he would seek permission from the Court of Appeal.
"Prince Alwaleed believes today's ruling is wrong and is not
an accurate analysis of all of the evidence," he said.
In her own statement, Sharab urged the prince to heed the
ruling and pay her the $10 million without delay.
The prince is number 26 on the Forbes global ranking of
billionaires. The U.S. magazine estimates his fortune at $20
billion while he says the figure is closer to $30 billion.
Through his Kingdom Holding Company, the prince
owns large stakes in Citigroup, News Corp and
Apple Inc, among other companies. He is also the owner
or part-owner of luxury hotels including the Plaza in New York,
the Savoy in London and the George V in Paris.
The prince had told the court he had direct access to
Gaddafi and did not need Sharab to seal the Airbus deal, but
judge Smith wrote that was "plainly ridiculous" on the evidence.
"It must have been very demeaning for the prince to realise
that despite all his wealth and power he could not produce a
result with Colonel Gaddafi," the judge wrote. "The reason for
that is plain: Colonel Gaddafi was equally strong-willed."
The judge also noted that the prince had asserted in the
witness box that he did not lie, yet the evidence showed that
was not the case. The judge said he had taken this into account
in assessing the prince's reliability as a witness.
He pointed to a 2003 letter, signed by the prince, trying to
persuade Gaddafi to buy the Airbus for $135 million. The letter
said that represented the price paid by the prince to the Sultan
of Brunei to acquire it, plus the cost of modifications.
The prince admitted in cross-examination the actual price
had been $95 million and he had made no modifications, but
denied lying. "You call it a lie, I call it a tactic," he said.