LONDON Dec 20 A former BBC radio producer who
worked for years with disgraced presenter Jimmy Savile on
Thursday denied involvement in sex offences after he was
arrested and quizzed by police.
Ted Beston, whose work for BBC Radio 1 included producing
shows hosted by Savile, was held at his home in south London on
Wednesday by detectives investigating allegations made against
the late presenter and other figures
Earlier this month, police said Savile was suspected of
carrying out an unprecedented number of sex offences including
31 rapes, and almost 600 people have come forward with
allegations, mostly dealing with sexual abuse.
Beston, 76, was the seventh person to be arrested since
police launched their inquiries. He was released on bail after
questioning.
"Mr Beston vehemently denies the historic allegations put to
him by the police," his lawyers said in a statement.
"When the Savile story surfaced in October, Mr Beston made
clear then that he was shocked by the allegations. What emerged
in October 2012 was a side of Savile that Mr Beston never knew."
Police are dividing their investigation into three strands:
offences allegedly committed alone by Savile, who died last year
aged 84, offences committed by him with others and offences
committed by others alone.
Beston's arrest fell into the second category: Savile and
others, police said.
On Wednesday, a report said the BBC did not try to cover-up
allegations of sex abuse against Savile but strongly criticised
senior managers for missing numerous warnings about his
behaviour, and for the chaos and confusion that gripped the
publicly funded broadcaster when the news broke in October.
A parliamentary committee on Thursday also condemned the
decision to award a pay-off of 450,000 pounds and other perks to
former Director General George Entwistle, who quit after just 54
days in the job in the wake of the Savile scandal.
"This cavalier use of public money is out of line with
public expectations and what is considered acceptable elsewhere
in the public sector," said Margaret Hodge MP, chairman of the
Public Accounts Committee.
Chris Patten, chairman of the corporation's governing body
the BBC Trust, said the criticism was unfair and that they had
taken legal advice before agreeing to the deal.
