LONDON Oct 22 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday the publicly funded BBC had serious
questions to answer about a sex abuse scandal involving one of
its former stars and suggestions that bosses had been involved
in covering up allegations.
Pressure is growing on new BBC chief George Entwistle to
explain why the internationally renouned media organisation axed
its own expose of alleged abuse of underage girls by the
eccentric, cigar-chomping Jimmy Savile who died last year.
"The developments today are concerning because the BBC has
effectively changed its story about why it dropped the Newsnight
programme about Jimmy Savile," Cameron said. "These are serious
questions. They need to be answered."
On Monday, the editor of the BBC's "Newsnight" programme
stepped aside from his job after the broadcaster said he had
given inaccurate or incomplete reasons for why his programme
dropped an investigation into Savile.