* Was one of Britain's biggest TV stars in the 70s, 80s
* Savile suspected of 214 crimes between 1955 and 2009
* Police failed to "join the dots" following allegations
By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 11 British police made numerous
mistakes that let the late BBC TV presenter Jimmy Savile get
away with unprecedented numbers of sex attacks over six decades,
and such failings could be repeated, a report by inspectors said
on Tuesday.
Savile was one of Britain's biggest TV stars in the 1970s
and 1980s, but revelations after his death in November 2011
about his activities stunned Britons and destroyed his
reputation as an eccentric charity fundraiser.
Police say he took advantage of his fame to commit 214
offences, including 34 rapes or serious sexual assaults,
beginning as long ago as 1955.
Despite the extent of his crimes, the body which carries out
independent inspections of police forces said errors by officers
meant he was never prosecuted.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary said just five
official allegations were recorded against Savile along with two
pieces of intelligence about him.
The earlier of those dated back to 1964, when an entry was
made on an intelligence ledger held by London Metropolitan
Police's paedophile unit.
In the second case, an anonymous letter sent to the Met in
1998 was classified as "sensitive" because of Savile's celebrity
status, meaning other detectives did not have access to it.
Five complaints came forward during the 2000s but officers
failed to "join the dots", and eight other victims said they had
tried unsuccessfully to report incidents to police.
"FORGET ABOUT IT"
One male victim tried to tell police about an alleged rape
in 1963 but a police officer told him to "forget about it".
Another man tried to report an assault on his girlfriend at
a recording of the "Top of the Pops" music show which made
Savile famous. An officer told him he could be "arrested for
making such allegations".
"The findings in this report are of deep concern, and
clearly there were mistakes in how the police handled the
allegations made against Savile during his lifetime," said HM
Inspector of Constabulary Drusilla Sharpling.
"However, an equally profound problem is that victims felt
unable to come forward and report crimes of sexual abuse," she
added.
The report warned that unless the force rectified mistakes,
such as the failure to share intelligence or take complaints
seriously, "there is a distinct possibility that such failures
could be repeated".
The Association of Police Chief Officers accepted
improvements were needed and said it had commissioned a report
into the effectiveness of the Police National Database which was
created in 2011 to ensure better sharing of intelligence.
A one-time professional wrestler, the cigar-chomping Savile
became famous as a pioneering DJ in the 1960s before becoming a
regular fixture on TV, hosting prime-time pop and children's
shows.
He ran about 200 marathons for charity, raising tens of
millions of pounds (dollars) for the health service, which led
some to give him keys to hospital rooms where victims now allege
they were abused. He was knighted by both Britain's Queen
Elizabeth and the late Pope John Paul II.
Police said most of his victims were aged under 18. The last
of Savile's suspected offences took place just two years before
his death, when he was 84.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)