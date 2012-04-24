(Corrects to clarify that Defra, not government, has appointed
new advise)
LONDON, April 24 The British government's
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has
appointed Ian Boyd as its chief scientific adviser to replace
Sir Robert Watson, who is leaving after five years in the post,
it said on Tuesday.
The chief scientific adviser is the department's top
environment scientist, responsible for overseeing the quality of
research on which policy decisions are based and giving
ministers scientific advice.
Boyd, currently director of the Scottish Oceans Institute at
the University of St Andrews, will join Defra in September on a
three-year contract, the department said in a statement.
Watson previously held posts at the World Bank, the White
House and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. His
future plans were not disclosed.
