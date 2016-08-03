(Adds codes)
LONDON Aug 3 The Scotch whisky industry on
Wednesday warned of higher tariffs facing one of Britain's
biggest exports to a number of countries, and called on the UK
government to push for favorable trade conditions after leaving
the European Union.
The Scotch Whisky Association, which speaks for an industry
that exports more than 90 percent of its production, called for
a UK trade policy that is "as open and free-trading as
possible". It urged clarity on the nature of the arrangement
sought with the EU, as well as transitional agreements to
protect trade while new deals are struck with other countries.
Unless there are transitional arrangements, Scotch whisky
will lose significant tariff reductions in markets including
Korea, South Africa, Colombia and Peru, when it ceases to be
covered by the EU's Free Trade Agreements, the trade group said.
"We are calling on the UK government to bring clarity to the
transition to Brexit as soon as possible and to negotiate to
ensure that the current open trading environment is not
affected," said David Frost, chief executive of the Scotch
Whisky Association.
"We plan to play an active role in influencing this whole
process to ensure that Scotch remains a product enjoyed across
the globe."
The industry said it will face no tariffs on exports to the
EU, which accounted for nearly a third of its 3.8 billion pounds
worth of exports last year, or in other large markets including
the United States, Canada and Mexico.
In markets with high tariffs, like India with its 150
percent tariff on imported spirits, the group said Brexit would
not change anything.
That is why Ivan Menezes, chief executive of leading Scotch
producer Diageo, sought to play down the fallout of
Brexit last week after releasing full-year results.
"Regardless of outcomes around where Brexit ends up, it is
not a big deal in terms of the business performance for us,"
said Menezes, whose company owns Johnnie Walker, J&B and
Lagavulin among others. "The key thing for us is to ensure that
Scotch whisky has the most favorable conditions to trade around
the world and that we don't get negative trade arrangements or
regulation or change coming."
It remains unclear what kind of relationship with the EU
Britain wants, and that is a "major uncertainty", the Scotch
Whisky Association said, since many rules around food and drinks
are made at a European level, including those that govern food
labeling and bottle sizes.
($1 = 0.7500 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexandra
Hudson)