LONDON, March 21 Britain said on Wednesday it
would ask for public and finance industry comment soon on a
proposal for the Scottish government to issue its own bonds.
The idea is part of a proposed new law that will extend the
devolved Scottish government's tax-raising and borrowing powers
and which the British government hopes will undercut support for
independence that Scots are set to vote on in 2014.
The independent Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts
that together, the new measures will enable the Scottish
government to raise between 5 billion and 6 billion pounds
($8-$9.5 billion) of its budget in addition to around 4 billion
pounds it currently raises in council tax and non-domestic
rates.
An unexpected leap in UK public borrowing formed an
unwelcome backdrop to Britain's annual budget, which finance
minister George Osborne was preparing to present.
The British government said the new law will bring about
"the biggest transfer of fiscal power from London since the
creation of the United Kingdom" 300 years ago.
After the British and Scottish governments agreed on details
of the legislation, Downing Street said it would soon launch a
consultation on the bond issuance proposal.
A consultation, which typically last three months, gives
industry players and other interested parties the chance to
comment on government proposals.
Borrowing limits will be reviewed regularly before spending
reviews, the British government said in a statement.
The legislation, which is already working its way through
the British and Scottish parliaments, provides for a new
Scottish rate of income tax, the devolution of the stamp duty
applied to land and property transactions, the power to create
new taxes, and new borrowing powers.
Scotland's nationalist government, which already controls
some spending from its own parliament in Edinburgh, wants to
hold a referendum in late 2014 on full independence that could
spell an end to a 300-year-old union with England.
The British and Scottish governments disagree over the
timing of the referendum and whether there should be one
yes-or-no question on independence or various options.
Prime Minister David Cameron's centre-right Conservative
Party, his junior coalition partner the Liberal Democrats, and
the main opposition Labour Party all want to keep the United
Kingdom intact.
Cameron has dangled the carrot that, if Scots reject
independence, he would look at what further powers could be
devolved from London to Edinburgh.
Polls suggest that between 30 and 40 percent of Scots
support independence.