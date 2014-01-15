LONDON Jan 15 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney will travel to Scotland this month where he is expected
to make his first comments on issues relating to September's
referendum on Scottish independence with the economy ranked as
the key issue by voters.
Carney is due to make a speech to the Scottish Council for
Development and Industry in Edinburgh on Jan. 29, according to
the association's website. It will be his first visit to
Scotland since he took over the British central bank last July.
Carney has so far declined to be drawn on proposals by
Scottish nationalists that an independent Scotland should retain
the Bank of England as the lender of last resort and the pound
in a currency union with Britain.
The governor, who is Canadian, said in December that the
Bank would provide "technical, objective, dry analysis of some
of these issues in due course".
Opinion polls show only about one third of Scots are in
favour of ending a 307-year-old union with England but pro-union
campaigners have warned against complacency ahead of the Sept.
18 vote with a significant number of Scots still undecided.
Scotland's economic prosperity has become a key battleground
ahead of September's vote with First Minister Alex Salmond
arguing independence would free his nation of five million
people from decades of economic mismanagement.
Official data released on Wednesday showed the Scottish
economy grew 0.7 percent in the third quarter of 2013, its best
showing since early 2010, but a tad behind Britain's 0.8 percent
growth over the same period.
The 0.7 percent expansion from July through September
comprised a broad-based upturn across services, construction and
production.
"Today's strong growth figures follow recent labour market
statistics which show that Scotland is outperforming the UK as a
whole on unemployment and employment rates," said John Swinney,
finance secretary in the nationalist-controlled devolved
Scottish government.
Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael said the figures
showed the British government's long term economic plan is
working.
"Scotland's economy is successful and stronger as part of
the UK with its security, scale and influence," said Carmichael,
part of Britain's Conservative-led government that opposes
Scottish independence.
Scotland's economy accounts for about 9 percent of the UK
economy which is the third largest in Europe and sixth globally,
according to World Bank rankings for 2012.
Although nationalists are trailing in the polls, Britain
sought on Monday to head off any bond market jitters ahead of
the September vote by promising to honour all 1.2 trillion
pounds ($2.2 trillion) of UK government debt if Scots vote for
independence.