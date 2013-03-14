LONDON, March 14 Britain's Defence Secretary
Philip Hammond called defence planning for an independent
Scotland a "fantasy" on Thursday and said the party supporting
the breakaway hadn't done its maths.
The Scottish National Party (SNP), which controls Scotland's
devolved government and plans to hold a referendum on
independence next year, accused Hammond of insulting Scotland.
"Join the navy and see the Clyde," Hammond said in an
interview with a British newspaper ahead of a speech in
Edinburgh, referring to a Scottish river in a wry twist on the
recruiting slogan about joining the navy to see the world.
He said inhabitants of Scotland, who make up about eight
percent of Britain's population, would be entitled to only a
fraction of British defence assets, including 1.6 destroyers or
frigates and one sixth of an aircraft carrier.
"Ask any military strategist whether they could constitute a
reliable fighting force from these elements," Hammond said in
his speech. "There would be absolutely no military logic to a
force with such a mix of equipment."
The SNP says Scotland would be richer and better run if it
were to secede, although recent opinion polls show support for
the move at less than a third of voters.
"He came to attack the SNP and Scotland - something he could
easily have done from his office in London, and he could have
saved the taxpayers a return ticket," the SNP's defence
spokesman and British lawmaker Angus Robertson said.
The SNP, which says it wants an independent Scotland to be
able meet international security obligations such as mutual
defence, wants to remove Britain's Trident nuclear deterrent
from its base in Scotland.
Hammond said the SNP's rejection of Trident cast doubt on
the party's assertion that an independent Scotland would
automatically inherit NATO membership from Britain.
"How would an independent Scotland argue for membership at
the same time as opposing nuclear weapons and seeking the
removal from its territory of the UK deterrent, part of that
NATO security umbrella?" he said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Michael Roddy)