* Scottish nationalists say split would boost growth
* British pound and EU membership key to economic success
By William James
LONDON, May 21 Ending Britain's 306-year rule
would allow Scotland to reverse generations of economic
mismanagement and free its lawmakers to boost economic growth,
say Scottish nationalists campaigning to split from the UK.
Independence would not only bring the long-standing and
sometimes-troubled union to an end, but allow tax cuts and
investment focused on boosting exports to spur growth on the
Scottish side of the border.
In an attempt to sour support for independence ahead of a
Scottish referendum in September 2014, Britain's rulers have
issued a flurry of warnings in recent months about the dangers
of Scotland scrapping its union with England.
Scotland, according to the British government, would have
trouble keeping the pound, its economy would be dangerously
exposed to the vicissitudes of the oil market and its banking
sector would be vulnerable to a Cyprus-style debt crisis.
But the Scottish government hit back at those gloomy views
with a report entitled "Scotland's Economy: The Case for
Independence" which said years of shoddy London policies had
cost Scotland 19,000 new jobs and hampered growth for decades.
"The UK government's economic policies have been holding
Scotland back for generations," said Scotland's Deputy First
Minister Nicola Sturgeon. "Only with the powers of independence
can Scotland meet its full potential."
Scotland's $190 billion economy - roughly the size of New
Zealand's - makes up about 8 percent of Britain's $2.4 trillion
economy, according to most international measures and Scotland's
own economic forecasts.
Opinion polls show about one-third of Scottish voters want
independence, while nearly 60 percent want to stay part of
Britain.
KEEP THE POUND
Scotland said that if granted independence it wanted to keep
using the British pound under a currency union arrangement and
strengthen ties with the European Union, steps that it said
could increase exports 50 percent over four years.
"A currency union would provide the full flexibility to vary
tax and spending decisions to target key opportunities and
challenges in Scotland," the report said.
It cited tourism, food and drink and manufacturing as some
of the industries that would benefit from independence and the
freedom to deal directly with partners in Europe and beyond.
Opponents of independence in London have warned Scotland it
would have to renegotiate European Union membership as a
separate sovereign state and that its share of North Sea oil
revenues would also be the subject of discussion.
Alistair Darling, a Scottish politician who served as
finance minister under the Labour government between 2007 and
2010, said the economic case for an independent Scotland was
"totally unconvincing."
He said oil, gas and renewable energy sectors were dependent
on large UK subsidies and that Scotland's financial sector
relied heavily upon access to the rest of the British market.
The remaining oil and gas reserves of the North Sea could be
worth up to $2.28 trillion according to Scottish government
analysis, and the report backs creating a Norwegian-style oil
wealth fund to cushion the blow of any future economic shocks.
"Nothing lasts for ever but we know that oil and gas
resources are going to last a long time," said Alex Salmond,
Scotland's first minister and leader of the Scottish National
Party.
An independent Scotland could attract investment by cutting
corporation tax, simplifying regulatory structures and providing
incentives for companies to invest in training their workers.
A 3 percent cut in corporation tax could boost economic
output 1.4 percent and raise employment 1.1 percent by
attracting investment over the next 20 years, the report said.
Scotland could also save money with a trimmed down
regulation system compared to that of Britain, that created
greater certainty for industries and higher levels of protection
for consumers, the report said.
($1 = 0.6570 British pounds)
