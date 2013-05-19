LONDON May 20 The cost of protecting Scottish
savers would prove difficult to bear if the country broke away
from the rest of the UK, a study by Britain's finance ministry
said on Monday.
The findings come in the latest paper from the British
government on how independence would impact the country. On
Sunday the Treasury said an independent Scotland would have a
huge financial sector relative to its economy, leaving it
vulnerable to a Cyprus-style banking crisis.
Existing schemes to provide a deposit guarantee to British
savers and protect pension payouts would not cover Scotland if
its voters decide to break away from the UK in a referendum due
to be held next September, the Treasury said on Monday.
"Arrangements that protect UK savers from financial shocks
could be difficult and expensive to maintain in an independent
Scotland," the report said.
The UK currently guarantees bank deposits up to 85,000
pounds ($129,100), paid for by a levy on its financial sector.
However the likely structure of the Scottish banking industry
would prove less suited to such a system.
"The retail deposit market in a separate Scotland would be
dominated by only two large banks and, if one of these were to
fail, the costs for compensating the depositors would fall
almost entirely on the one remaining bank," a Treasury statement
accompanying the report said.
The Scottish National Party which controls Scotland's
devolved government and is behind the independence campaign has
dismissed the Treasury report and is due to issue its own study
on Tuesday, highlighting the benefits of a split from Britain.