ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 3 Scottish exports to
the remaining United Kingdom could slump by up to 80 percent
over the next three decades if it votes for independence next
year, British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an energy conference in Aberdeen, the centre of
Scotland's oil industry, Osborne warned that the costs of
independence could make Scotland four percent poorer over the
next 30 years and make it over-dependent on volatile tax
receipts from the oil and gas industry.
Scottish nationalists dispute that claim and argue a fully
independent Scottish parliament could attract investment through
lower taxes and could utilise oil revenues more efficiently.
Osborne - whose government opposes Scottish independence
-also spelt out Britain's commitment to offer tax relief to oil
companies facing the cost of shutting down ageing North Sea
platforms.
"This commitment represents around 1 per cent of UK GDP. It
would represent around 12 per cent of Scottish GDP. It's for the
Scottish government to explain how they would pay for that," he
said.
Britain's government has commissioned a series of reports
into the economic and legal ramifications of an independent
Scotland in an attempt to sway public opinion before a
referendum in September 2014.
Polls show about a third of Scottish voters want
independence, while nearly 60 percent want to stay part of the
United Kingdom.
The Treasury's latest research shows that negative 'border
effects' exist even when there is a free-trade agreement,
drawing comparison with the Canadian-U.S. border.
Scotland's $190 billion economy is roughly the size of New
Zealand's and makes up about 8 percent of the UK economy.
Big falls in Britain's oil production, in decline since
1999, has held back the country's economy in recent years and a
shock tax rise in 2011 prompted dire predictions about the
future of North Sea oil production.
New certainty over the level of tax relief for taking down
platforms and pipelines, initially revealed by Osborne earlier
this year and reiterated on Tuesday, could drive investment in
North Sea oil and gas and help spur a revival, company
executives said.
"For companies who have been holding large numbers on their
balance sheets for the liabilities, they can now hold that
post-tax so it frees up their balance sheet to hopefully
invest," Peter Jones, managing director of TAQA's UK oil
business said.
Investment in the industry is on the rise and is forecast to
rise to a record 13.5 billion pounds ($21 billion) in 2013.
The full paper "Scotland analysis: macroeconomic and fiscal
performance" can be read on: here
(Reporting by Christina Fincher and Sarah Young Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)