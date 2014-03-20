LONDON, March 20 Britain's opposition Labour
Party will give the Scottish parliament greater tax powers if
Scots vote against independence from the United Kingdom, its
leader Ed Miliband will say on Friday.
Polls show Scots are likely to vote "no" to independence in
a referendum in six months' time, but the main parties in the
Westminster parliament are trying to court undecided voters with
promises of more devolution.
"A Labour government for the UK and a Scottish Labour
government will be two governments working together on common
challenges - not wrestling against each other," Miliband will
tell a Scottish Labour Party conference on Friday, according to
extracts of the speech supplied in advance.
Plans to extend devolution would include greater flexibility
on setting income tax as well as giving the Scottish parliament
more control over social security budgets, he will say.
Last week Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron also
pledged to keep policymaking powers flowing north from London
towards Scotland, saying that voting against independence did
not mean choosing to keep the status quo.
A February survey by social research institute ScotCen found
more Scots would prefer the Scottish parliament to be given
greater powers to control their tax and spending than the
riskier option of independence.
Scotland, which has had a devolved parliament since 1999,
has lawmaking powers in areas such as education, housing and the
environment. Under the current power-sharing arrangement, the
British government sets policy on major areas like defence,
benefits and energy.
Around 40 percent of Scots plan to vote for independence in
this year's referendum, according to a poll on Thursday which
showed a three-point rise in support for an end to the country's
307-year-old-union with England. (ID:nL6N0MH4QC]
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by
Andrew Roche)