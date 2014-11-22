LONDON Nov 22 Scotland's first daily newspaper
to support independence from the United Kingdom will launch on
Monday, reflecting surging nationalist support since Scots
spurned independence two months ago.
The Herald and Times group, part of the Newsquest publishing
arm of U.S.-based firm Gannett, said it will produce a
tabloid-style newspaper called The National in a week-long trial
run.
Since Scots voted by 55-45 percent to preserve the United
Kingdom in a Sept. 18 referendum, support has ballooned for the
pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP).
But only the weekly Sunday Herald, also part of the Herald
and Times group, has a pro-independence editorial stance among
Scotland's major newspapers. Its editor Richard Walker will
oversee the production of The National.
"The National is an exciting opportunity to meet the needs
of a very politically-engaged section of the Scottish
population," said Tim Blott, Herald and Times group managing
director.
"We recognise that launching a newspaper in 2014 is to some
extent counter-intuitive but we consistently argue for the power
of great journalism and informed opinion."
Polls show the SNP could become Britain's third largest
party in terms of Westminster seats.
If the SNP was to support a possible minority Labour
government after next May's general election, SNP leader Nicola
Sturgeon has said her party would demand an end to state
spending cuts and for any plans to deploy new nuclear weapons in
Scotland to be shelved.
Across Britain, the ruling right-leaning Conservatives and
the opposition left-wing Labour Party are facing simultaneous
challenges from the SNP and the anti-EU UK Independence Party
that could revolutionise a two-party system in place since 1945.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)