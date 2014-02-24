* Britain keen to show Scots it cares about industry
* Pledges new industry regulator and licensing changes
* Says changes will safeguard jobs and investment
* Scots to vote on independence on Sept. 18
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Feb 24 The British government on Monday
promised to make it easier and quicker to unlock hard-to-extract
North Sea gas and oil as part of its efforts to persuade
Scotland to remain part of the United Kingdom.
Acting on its first review of the industry for two decades,
published on Monday, Britain said it would immediately set up a
new industry-funded regulator and in future award production
licences on the basis of recovering the maximum amount of oil as
a whole rather than just from each individual licence block.
The reforms, which will see a push to cut red tape and share
infrastructure and geophysical information better, could be
worth up to 200 billion pounds ($330 billion) in the next two
decades and allow the industry to recover 3-4 billion extra
barrels of oil, the government said.
The report - drawn up by Ian Wood, former chairman of oil
services company Wood Group - said Britain urgently needed its
oil and gas companies to pay for a new regulator to encourage
industry collaboration and counter plunging production.
Its findings could act as a template for how to develop
other mature resource fields in the world.
The North Sea is thought to contain billions of barrels of
oil that is increasingly difficult to extract, and with many
platforms and pipelines coming to the end of their working
lives, time is running out to get at them.
"I promise we will continue to use the UK's broad shoulders
to invest in this vital industry," Prime Minister David Cameron
said in a statement.
While visiting an oil platform in Scotland, he said:
"Because we're a top ten economy we can afford the tax
allowances, the investment, the long-term structure that is
necessary to make sure we can recover as much from the North Sea
as possible and that's good for everybody."
The government's decision will affect operators such as BP
, Statoil S<TL.OL< and Shell, who are expected to
foot the bill for the new regulator.
The government hopes that higher production will allow it to
shore up tax revenues and cut Britain's dependence on energy
imports.
POLITICAL DIMENSION
The shake-up, which coincided with Cameron's first full
cabinet meeting in Scotland, has far-reaching political
ramifications.
Scots will vote on whether to end three centuries of union
with England on Sept. 18 and the future of Scotland's oil and
gas industry has featured heavily in a campaign in which
pro-independence nationalists are trailing.
Symbolically, Cameron will later on Monday hold a cabinet
meeting in Aberdeen, the heart of the UK oil industry, a gesture
meant to back his assertion that Britain's unity enables it to
maximise the benefits of Scotland's North Sea oil and gas.
Ed Davey, the energy minister, said the new measures were
designed to address what he called "unprecedented challenges",
noting that North Sea tax revenues for 2012/13 were over 40
percent lower than the year before.
But he said Scotland, as part of the UK, was protected from
such revenue falls and shielded from oil price volatility that
he said could dramatically affect a small country's budget.
Despite the official government forecaster predicting lower
revenues in the next three years, he said: "Instead of needing
to cut spending the Scottish Government will see its budget rise
by more than 300 million pounds. Scotland benefits as part of
the UK from being able to pool resources."
The oil and gas industry employed 450,000 people in the UK
and should do so for years to come, he said.
But Alex Salmond, the leader of the pro-independence
Scottish National Party (SNP), argued on Monday that oil and gas
policy would be more stable in an independent Scotland and that
Scots would benefit more personally from its riches.
He said there had been 16 tax changes in the North Sea in 10
years and 14 oil ministers in 17 years.
"People in Scotland and Aberdeen in particular just look
across to Norway, where a country smaller than Scotland and more
oil and gas dependant than Scotland has handled its resources
infinitely better than Westminster (the British government),"
Salmond told BBC TV.
"The reason they (UK politicians) want to hang on to
Scotland's resources is that they've done so well out of them
for the last 40 years."
On its own, Salmond said an independent Scotland could build
up a wealth fund like Norway's which he said had put aside
100,000 pounds ($166,900) a head "for every man, woman and
child".
"If we emulate what the Norwegians have done then we won't
do too badly.