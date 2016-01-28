LONDON Jan 28 The British and Scottish
governments announced a 250 million pound ($357 million) deal on
Thursday to support the city of Aberdeen, hit hard by job losses
in an oil sector ravaged by steep declines in the price of
crude.
The Aberdeen UK City Deal will help fund an expansion of
Aberdeen harbour, necessary to allow local companies to bid for
work in the oil and gas decommissioning sector, estimated to be
worth 45 billion pounds by 2040.
The deal, equally funded by the two governments, will also
finance a new energy research centre.
Around 10,000 jobs have been cut in the British oil and gas
sector since oil prices started declining in mid-2014, according
to business group Scottish Enterprise.
"I know it's a very tough time for people who work in the
industry and their families, and I am determined that the UK
government will do what it can to support them," Secretary of
State for Scotland David Mundell said in a statement.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this week
that her government would urge the British finance minister,
George Osborne, to make further tax cuts for the oil and gas
sector in his March budget statement.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, travelling to Aberdeen
on Thursday, is due to make a further announcement on supporting
oil and gas jobs, the government said.
