LONDON Jan 28 The British and Scottish governments announced a 250 million pound ($357 million) deal on Thursday to support the city of Aberdeen, hit hard by job losses in an oil sector ravaged by steep declines in the price of crude.

The Aberdeen UK City Deal will help fund an expansion of Aberdeen harbour, necessary to allow local companies to bid for work in the oil and gas decommissioning sector, estimated to be worth 45 billion pounds by 2040.

The deal, equally funded by the two governments, will also finance a new energy research centre.

Around 10,000 jobs have been cut in the British oil and gas sector since oil prices started declining in mid-2014, according to business group Scottish Enterprise.

"I know it's a very tough time for people who work in the industry and their families, and I am determined that the UK government will do what it can to support them," Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell said in a statement.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this week that her government would urge the British finance minister, George Osborne, to make further tax cuts for the oil and gas sector in his March budget statement.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, travelling to Aberdeen on Thursday, is due to make a further announcement on supporting oil and gas jobs, the government said. ($1 = 0.7013 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Dale Hudson)