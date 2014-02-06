* UK government doubtful Scotland could keep the pound
* Scotland says currency union better for both sides
By William James
LONDON, Feb 6 Scotland would not be able to use
the pound as its currency if it voted to break from the United
Kingdom later this year, the British minister for Scotland said
on Thursday, issuing the government's strongest warning on the
subject yet.
As Scots prepare to vote on whether to stay in the UK on
Sept. 18, Scottish nationalists are basing their
post-independence economic plans on a currency union with
Britain.
But the British government, which wants the Scottish public
to vote against independence, has already said such a plan would
be nearly unworkable.
"Independence means leaving the United Kingdom's monetary
union," Secretary of State for Scotland Alistair Carmichael told
Britain's parliament.
"The only way for Scotland to be sure of keeping the UK
pound as it is now is to stay in the United Kingdom ... No one
should vote for an independent Scotland on the basis that they
will get to keep the UK pound sterling," he added.
Opinion polls show that around 42 percent of Scots plan to
vote against independence and 29 percent in favour.
The British government says Scotland and the rest of Britain
are better off together, while Scottish nationalists wants to
end what they say are decades of economic mismanagement by
London.
Much of the political debate over the referendum has so far
focused on finance and currency-sharing arrangements.
Scottish nationalists say they could keep using the pound by
ceding control of monetary policy to the Bank of England and
agreeing broad fiscal guidelines. They believe both sides would
benefit from a currency union.
"Scotland is the UK's second largest trading market. It
would be absurd for Westminster (the British parliament) to
stand in the way of protecting the benefits this brings to
businesses and consumers in the rest of the UK," said Stewart
Hosie, the Scottish National Party's treasury spokesman.
But Carmichael was one of several lawmakers who spoke in a
debate on the future of Scotland to say that any
currency-sharing arrangement would be unworkable.
TOUGH RULES
Andrew Tyrie, head of an influential parliamentary committee
that scrutinises financial policy, said any monetary union would
need to be accompanied by a common fiscal policy to prevent a
repeat of problems seen in the euro zone.
The euro zone currency bloc has undergone four years of
political and financial turmoil after doubts about the ability
of weaker states to repay their debts led to big losses for
banks and meant several countries needed to be bailed out.
"A British monetary union would need something dramatically
tougher than euro zone rules," Tyrie said. "So tough that on
both sides of the border, if fully explained, I'm confident our
respective electorates would not want it."
Tyrie said he doubted that Scots, if they did vote for
independence, would relish the prospect of a British government
picking over Scottish spending plans.
But in the absence of such a joint fiscal policy, British
voters would resent bailing out Scottish banks if investors lost
faith in Scotland's ability to balance its books, he said.
Tyrie urged both sides to rule out a currency union well in
advance of the referendum, to allow Scots to make a fair choice.
"Not to do so, it seems to me, would be to deceive our
respective electorates that there is some third way, some
relatively painless option, enabling the Scots to imagine that
they are fully in control of their own affairs and the rest of
the UK to avoid large contingent obligations," he said.
