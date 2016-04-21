Gallery worker Caroline de Guitaut, curator at the royal collections trust, poses with part of the largest exhibition of The Queen's dresses and accessories ever shown in Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Scotland April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

EDINBURGH An exhibition of spectacular gowns and jewels worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who turns 90 on Thursday, opened in Scotland, charting the monarch's public appearances since childhood to date.

The exhibition at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh includes a pink coat and bonnet worn by Elizabeth as a child in 1937, with the matching version worn by her late sister Margaret.

A ruby, gold and diamond cluster brooch given to the Queen by her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, in 1966 is also on display.

The exhibition includes several stunning gem-encrusted evening gowns by late British designer Norman Hartnell, a royal favourite.

Visitors can also see a dark-green velvet cape and matching hat featuring a plume of white ostrich feathers.

Scotland is known to hold a special place in Elizabeth's heart, and she spends her summers at Balmoral Castle, in the Cairngorms National Park.

The feeling is mutual: Scots nationalists wanted her to continue as Queen of Scotland as part of their proposal for independence from the United Kingdom that was defeated in a 2014 referendum.

(Reporting By Russell Cheyne; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)