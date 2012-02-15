* Referendum on Scottish independence looms
* UK lawmakers say implications not clear to voters
* Want parties to spell out what independence would mean
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain's parliament threw
down the gauntlet to Scottish separatists on Wednesday,
challenging them to answer a series of questions about how an
independent Scotland would work before they ask Scots to vote on
whether they want independence or not.
The Scottish National Party (SNP), which runs Scotland's
devolved government, wants to hold a referendum on independence
in 2014. The British government, a coalition of Conservatives
and Liberal Democrats, opposes a break-up of the United Kingdom.
The executive in London has agreed to a referendum but says
it should take place earlier than 2014, leaving the SNP less
time to build momentum for their cause.
"We expect those who support the break-up of Britain to
explain the consequences for the jobs and lives of ordinary
Scots," said Ian Davidson, head of the Scottish Affairs
Committee in the British parliament's House of Commons,
releasing a new report on referendum issues on Wednesday.
Davidson, who represents a constituency in Glasgow, is a
member of the opposition Labour party, which has traditionally
been strong in Scotland and also opposes independence.
Polls suggest that support for independence among Scots
stands at between 30 and 40 percent.
The SNP hopes it can increase that by 2014, when national
pride will be boosted by the 700th anniversary of the Battle of
Bannockburn, a famous victory over the English, and by Scotland
hosting the Ryder Cup and the Commonwealth Games.
The party is also hedging its bets by demanding that Scots
be offered a middle way between the status quo and outright
independence, in the form of a "devolution-max" option.
The view from London is very different.
Prime Minister David Cameron has said a vote should take
place before 2014 because uncertainty over the future is
damaging Scotland, and the government wants the choices on offer
to be a straightforward yes or no to independence.
Some campaign battle lines have already been drawn, with the
SNP demanding 90 percent of Britain's North Sea oil revenues for
Scotland while also arguing that the Bank of England should
still rescue distressed banks in an independent Scotland.
British taxpayers stumped up hundreds of billions of pounds
in cash and state guarantees to save Royal Bank of Scotland
from collapse during the 2008 crisis, hence the question
of who should bail out Scottish banks is politically sensitive.
These issues will be at the top of the political agenda this
week, with SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond
delivering a speech in London on Wednesday before holding talks
about the referendum with Cameron in Scotland on Thursday.
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
The Scottish Affairs Committee said both the government and
the SNP must spell out detailed positions on all aspects of
independence before the referendum, to enable Scottish voters to
make an informed decision.
Key areas that require clarification are bank regulation,
pensions, currency, membership of the EU and other international
bodies, defence and costs of separation, the committee said.
"You only need to scratch the surface to reveal how many
complex questions there are," said Davidson.
Questions sent to the lawmakers by ordinary voters ranged
from whether their welfare provisions would be cut to whether
they would still have access to BBC television and whether they
could still use their British passports for foreign travel.
In a typically robust response, the SNP called the
committee's report "an embarrassment to its authors" and said it
had already answered many of the questions raised.
"The days of Westminster committees or Conservative and
Labour governments telling the people of Scotland what to do are
over," said Stewart Hosie MP, a senior SNP lawmaker in London.
Among recurrent themes in the submissions sent to the House
of Commons committee were these questions: How would North Sea
oil revenues be split? What is Scotland's share of Britain's
national debt? Can Scotland's population of 5.2 million produce
sufficient tax revenue to sustain a separate economy?
Then there was the matter of what currency it should use.
The euro? Hardly an attractive prospect given the crisis
racking the euro zone. The British pound, as proposed by
Salmond? European experience suggests monetary union not backed
up by common fiscal policies could spell trouble in future.
South of the border, critics of the SNP ask how Scotland
would plug the gap if it lost its current share of central
government spending, which is higher per capita than in England.
The latest government figures show annual spending of 10,165
pounds per person in Scotland, compared with 8,634 pounds in
England, meaning that English taxpayers are subsidising
Scotland.
