* Stability pact would limit borrowing capability
* "Yes" referendum campaign to be launched in May
LONDON, March 4 Scotland's First Minister
Alex Salmond said on Sunday his country would need a fiscal
stability pact for a monetary union with the rest of Britain, if
Scots vote for independence.
He also said his Scottish National Party (SNP) will launch
its independence campaign in May, more than two years before the
"yes" campaign's preferred date for a planned referendum.
While acknowledging a fiscal pact would limit its room for
maneuver, he said, "there would have to be a stability pact
which would have criteria on what you could borrow."
"I think there is general acceptance that there is half a
dozen fiscal policy initiatives you could make to boost growth
within the context of a stability pact and monetary union," he
told BBC television.
"Your fiscal room for maneuver is limited in the modern
world anyway.
"Let's say your stability pact said over the long term your
borrowing should not exceed 3 percent of GDP. I would argue that
is no more than the fiscal discipline that a sensible country
would have in any case."
The SNP won a majority in Scotland's devolved parliament
last May, and has promised to hold a referendum on independence
within five years, pencilling in autumn 2014, saying it would
give Scots enough time to realise what independence would mean.
The British government argues the vote should be held
earlier, saying investors are being put off by the uncertainty.
Over the weekend, Scottish Secretary Michael Moore said it had
set out how a referendum could be held within 500 days.
Prime Minister David Cameron has offered the prospect of
more devolution, without giving details, if Scotland voted
against independence.
"I think we will win the referendum," Salmond said.
"In fact, so confident are we about winning the referendum,
that shortly after the local elections in Scotland in May and
the final position on the Scottish government's consultation,
which is I think is May 11, then the 'yes' campaign will be
launched."
Salmond said Scotland would keep sterling if Scots vote to
end the 300-year-old union with England.
Danny Alexander, Treasury minister in the Conservative-led
coalition, argued the euro crisis showed Britain needed strong
central control of budget policy and borrowing.[ID: nL5E7N84QQ]
Salmond, who before the current eurozone crisis had argued
Scotland should adopt the single currency, said a sterling zone
would work because there was "identical productivity in Scotland
to the rest of the UK."
"So I think the fundamental imbalances within the euro don't
apply within a sterling zone," he said. "But I agree you need a
fiscal stability arrangement for a monetary union."
He has agreed that a currency union would mean the central
bank in London continuing to set interest rates for the 5.2
million people of Scotland after separation.
He also said Scotland would not have to apply to join the
European Union because it would be a successor state.