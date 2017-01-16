EDINBURGH A 35-year-old man was injured in a shooting near a primary school in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Monday morning, police said.

No one else was hurt in the incident that took place in the Penilee district at the start of the day when it was busy with parents dropping off their children.

"Although it would appear that there was an intended victim, anyone could have been injured as a result, putting young children and innocent people at risk," police said.

The man was in stable condition in hospital and an enquiry to establish the exact circumstances of the incident would continue, Police Scotland added.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Stephen Addison)