GLASGOW, March 22 Scotland's nationalist party said on Tuesday it would use new powers to block a planned UK-wide tax measure which would benefit higher earners, arguing that it was not appropriate while public services were still suffering.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the proposal announced by the British government would not be implemented in Scotland if her Scottish National Party (SNP) wins May's election for Scotland's devolved Holyrood parliament. The SNP is expected to easily win the election.

Her announcement comes after British finance minister George Osborne detailed in his budget last week that the threshold for the higher rate of income tax would be raised to 45,000 pounds ($64,238) from April 2017 from the current 42,385 pound level, meaning higher earners would pay less.

"The significant tax cuts brought about by substantial increases to the higher rate threshold proposed by the UK government will not be passed on under today's proposals," Sturgeon said in a speech at Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children.

"Instead, the higher rate threshold will be frozen in real terms and increased only in line with CPI inflation in 2017/18 and by no more than inflation until 2021/22." ($1 = 0.7005 pounds) (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Michael Holden)