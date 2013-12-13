LONDON Dec 13 Scottish Power scrapped plans for
a huge offshore wind farm on Friday due to tricky ground and
wave conditions and the presence of protected sharks, making it
the third utility in two weeks to drop a wind project in British
waters.
The power company, owned by Spain's Iberdrola,
follows RWE and Centrica, which have cancelled
a project each, saying they were uneconomic because existing
technology was not advanced enough.
Britain is the world's biggest offshore wind market and aims
to defend its lead by multiplying current capacity by nearly
five times to 18 gigawatts (GW) by the end of the decade.
Centrica and Scottish Power's decisions also came a week
after the government announced new subsidy prices under a
renewable energy support scheme from 2018.
Scottish Power said its decision not to proceed with the
1,800 megawatt Argyll Array wind farm was because hard rock and
strong waves would make construction difficult and protected
basking sharks are in the vicinity.
"The Argyll Array project is not financially viable in the
short term," Scottish Power Renewables' head of offshore wind,
Jonathan Cole, said in a statement.
He added that it could take 10 to 15 years before
developments in technology make investment in the project
viable, but that the site has some of the best wind conditions.
Offshore wind farms are some of the most expensive renewable
energy projects because they are built far out at sea.
The utility declined to comment on cost expectations for
the project, because its final size and the type of turbines
were never decided.
Scottish Power continues to develop its 389 MW West of
Duddon Sands offshore wind project with partner DONG Energy and
has submitted an application to build another 1,200 MW offshore
wind farm with Vattenfall called East Anglia ONE, it said.
DONG Energy also has stepped in to snap up the rights to
Centrica's abandoned Race Bank project for 50 million pounds
($82 million).