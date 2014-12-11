LONDON Dec 11 Britain' Scouting Association
apologised on Thursday to all previous members who had been
abused at camps and meetings after the BBC reported that dozens
of ex-scouts had begun legal action against the organisation.
The BBC said more than 50 people had instructed lawyers to
take action in the wake of the scandal surrounding the late TV
star Jimmy Savile, who was exposed two years ago as one of
Britain's most prolific sex offenders.
"We apologise to all those who have been abused during their
time in scouting," the Association which boats 550,000 members
including 100,000 adult volunteers, said in a statement.
"Any abuse of young people is abhorrent and we are deeply
sorry for anybody hurt by the actions of abusers."
However, it rejected the BBC's figures, saying there had
been 48 civil claims made since the Association was formed in
1907, with 36 occurring since the Savile revelations.
It said in the last two years it had paid out 500,000 pounds
($785,600) in compensation to victims.
David McClenaghan, a lawyer representing some of the
victims, told the BBC he expected more cases to emerge.
"I know from my own experience from seeing police files on
investigations into sexual abuse within the Scout Association
that many of those people who have been victims of abuse choose
not to bring compensation claims forward," he said.
"In terms of figures, 50 is absolutely the tip of the
iceberg."
The Scouting Movement was founded by British Boer War hero
Lord Baden-Powell based on his book "Scouting for Boys", and
more than 10 million young people and adults have been involved
since it began.
There are estimated to be some 30 million scouts in more
than 216 countries across the world. Former scouts include U.S.
President Barack Obama, ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair,
former England soccer captain David Beckham and ex-Beatle Paul
McCartney.
($1 = 0.6365 pounds)
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)