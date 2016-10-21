LONDON London's fire brigade is leading the emergency response to an incident at London City airport on Friday which led to hundreds of passengers being evacuated and two taken to hospital with breathing difficulties, police said.

"At this stage we are there in support of the London Fire Brigade," a police spokesman said.

Asked if the incident was considered as potentially terrorism-related, the spokesman said the cause was unknown but that firefighters were leading the response.

