EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
LONDON Oct 21 London City Airport has been declared safe after emergency services found no evidence of a suspected chemical incident.
"Two complete sweeps of the airport building were carried out jointly by firefighters and police officers both wearing protective equipment," the fire bridge said.
"No elevated readings were found and the building was ventilated, searched and declared safe," it added. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
* Shares in Thyssenkrupp jumped on merger hopes (New throughout)