LONDON British police said an incident at London City Airport on Friday was not being treated as a terrorist-related matter, after a 25-year old man was arrested and later bailed on suspicion of using a noxious substance to cause serious damage.

London City airport was briefly closed on Friday as police and firefighters in protective equipment swept the terminal building of the airport with chemical detectors after several people were taken ill, some of them coughing violently.

"The incident is not being treated as a terrorist-related matter and the investigation is being led by officers from the Aviation Policing CID (Criminal Investigation Department)," London's Metropolitan Police said in statement on Monday.

