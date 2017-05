A forensics investigator works at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON The London Ambulance Service said on Wednesday it had treated at least 10 people on Westminster Bridge, near Britain's parliament building, after an attack police have described as a terrorist incident.

"We can confirm we have treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge and have put a number of hospitals on alert as we continue to respond to this incident," said London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Pauline Cranmer in a statement.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)