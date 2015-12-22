LONDON Dec 22 Apple has raised
concerns about British plans to give security agencies extra
online surveillance powers, saying a planned law could weaken
the security of personal data for millions of people.
Britain unveiled proposals for sweeping new powers last
month, including the right to find out which websites people
visit, that it said were needed to keep the country safe from
criminals, fraudsters and militants.
Critics say the Investigatory Powers Bill gives British
spies powers beyond those available in other Western countries,
including the United States, and it is an assault on freedoms.
Apple said it was opposed to proposals in the bill that
would weaken encryption, such as the explicit obligation on
service providers to help intercept data and hack suspects'
devices.
The California-based company, which uses end-to-end
encryption on its FaceTime and iMessage services, said the best
way to protect against increasingly sophisticated hacking
schemes and cyber attacks was by putting into place increasingly
stronger -- not weaker -- encryption.
"We believe it is wrong to weaken security for hundreds of
millions of law-abiding customers so that it will also be weaker
for the very few who pose a threat," the iPhone maker said.
"In this rapidly evolving cyber-threat environment,
companies should remain free to implement strong encryption to
protect customers."
As well as being able to carry out bulk interception of
communications data, the bill would also allow the security
services to perform "equipment interference", whereby spies take
over computers or smartphones to access their data.
In its submission to the draft bill, Apple criticised any
such requirement to create "backdoors" and intercept
capabilities that could weaken the protections built into Apple
products.
"A key left under the doormat would not just be there for
the good guys," it said. "The bad guys would find it too."
Apple also said the proposals would attempt to force non-UK
companies to take actions that violate the laws of their home
countries, and would likely be the catalysts for other countries
to enact similar legislation.
Since the extent of U.S. and British surveillance was laid
bare in media reports based on documents stolen by Edward
Snowden, Western governments have debated the balance between
protecting privacy and countering the threat from Islamist
militants.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)