* Tech company says proposal would weaken encryption
* Says could force companies into a conflict with local laws
* Microsoft also calls for co-ordinated international
approach
(Adds Microsoft statement)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Dec 22 Apple has warned that a
British plan to give intelligence agencies extra online
surveillance powers could weaken the security of personal data
for millions of people and paralyse the tech sector.
Britain unveiled proposals for new online powers last month
that it said were needed to keep the country safe from
criminals, fraudsters and militants, including the right to find
out which websites people visit.
Critics however say the Investigatory Powers Bill gives
British spies authority beyond those available in other Western
countries, including the United States, and that it constitutes
an assault on personal freedom.
"We believe it is wrong to weaken security for hundreds of
millions of law-abiding customers so that it will also be weaker
for the very few who pose a threat," the iPhone maker said.
Apple submitted its response to a British parliamentary
committee that is scrutinising the new bill in the latest clash
between Western governments seeking to monitor the threat from
Islamist militants and online companies working to maintain
security.
Apple said the draft laws could weaken data encryption,
sanction interference with its products, force non-UK companies
to break the laws of their home countries, and spark similar
legislation in other countries that could paralyse firms under
the weight of dozens of contradictory laws.
Lending support to Apple's view, Microsoft also
said an international approach would keep people more secure
than competing measures from different countries.
"The legislation must avoid conflicts with the laws of other
nations and contribute to a system where likeminded governments
work together, not in competition, to keep people more secure,"
a spokeswoman said.
Apple said in its submission an attempt to force non-UK
companies to take action that violated the laws of their own
countries "would immobilize substantial portions of the tech
sector and spark international conflicts".
The British government, which failed with a previous attempt
to increase online surveillance dubbed the "snoopers' charter",
has said the proposals will not ban encryption or do anything to
undermine the security of people's data.
But Apple said proposals in the new bill would weaken
encryption, such as the explicit obligation on service providers
to help intercept data and hack suspects' devices.
The California-based company, which uses end-to-end
encryption on its FaceTime and iMessage services, said the best
way to protect against increasingly sophisticated hacking
schemes and cyber attacks was by putting into place increasingly
stronger -- not weaker -- encryption.
"In this rapidly evolving cyber-threat environment,
companies should remain free to implement strong encryption to
protect customers," it said.
As well as being able to carry out bulk interception of
communications data, the bill would also allow the security
services to perform "equipment interference", whereby spies take
over computers or smartphones to access their data.
In its submission to the draft bill, Apple criticised any
such requirement to create "backdoors" that could weaken the
protections built into Apple products.
"A key left under the doormat would not just be there for
the good guys," it said. "The bad guys would find it too."
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Dominic Evans)