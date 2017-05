Two people were arrested in the British city of Birmingham on "suspicion of terrorism offences" on Wednesday, West Midlands police said in a statement.

The arrests were not in any way connected to last week's Westminster attack and there is no risk to public safety, the regional police force added.

The man and woman who were arrested, aged 21 and 23, were detained under "terrorism legislation" on suspicion of preparing for "terrorist acts".

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)