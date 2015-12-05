(Adds statement from police counter terrorism head, background)
LONDON Dec 5 A man with a knife stabbed another
in an east London metro station on Saturday evening, reportedly
screaming "this is for Syria", before police used a stun gun on
the attacker and detained him.
"We are treating this as a terrorist incident," Richard
Walton, who leads the London police's Counter Terrorism Command,
said in a statement.
Police were called to reports of a number of people stabbed
at the Leytonstone Underground station in east London and a man
threatening other people with a knife. One man was seriously
injured and two sustained minor injuries, police said.
London's Evening Standard newspaper said the attacker had
screamed "this is for Syria". A police spokesman declined to
comment on the report about Syria.
Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe,"
meaning a militant attack is considered highly likely. This is
mainly due to the threat the authorities say is posed by Islamic
State militants in Syria and Iraq and their encouragement of
supporters to carry out attacks in their homelands.
British lawmakers approved the bombing of Islamic State
targets in Syria on Wednesday. Britain's air force has since
carried out two bombing raids.
Last month militant Islamist attacks in Paris killed 130
people.
Britain suffered by far its worst militant Islamist attack
in July, 2005, when 52 people were killed by suicide bombs on
underground trains and a bus.
In May 2013, a British army soldier Lee Rigby was attacked
and killed by two Muslim converts on a busy street in southeast
London, a murder that provoked disgust and fears of an
anti-Muslim backlash.
