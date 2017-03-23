WASHINGTON, March 23 A U.S government source said on Thursday the man who killed three people near the British parliament had associates with an interest in joining jihadist groups abroad.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that there was no evidence that Khalid Masood, who was named by police as Wednesday's attacker, travelled abroad to associate with jihadist groups.

"The people he was hanging out with did include people suspected of having an interest in travelling to join jihadi groups overseas but the attacker himself never did so," the source said.