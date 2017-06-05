LONDON, June 5 British police on Monday named
two of the three men who attacked London Bridge. The following
is the statement from the Metropolitan Police and from Assistant
Commissioner Mark Rowley.
"The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has released the names
and photographs of two men shot dead by police following the
terrorist attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on
Saturday, 3 June.
"While formal identification has yet to take place,
detectives believe they now know the attackers’ identities. They
believe two of the men are Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid
Redouane, both from Barking, east London.
"All three men were confronted and shot dead by armed
officers within eight minutes of the first call.
"Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, (20.4.90), was a British citizen
who was born in Pakistan. Rachid Redouane, 30 (31.7.86) had
claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. He also used the name Rachid
Elkhdar, with a different date of birth of 31.7.91. Inquiries
are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.
"Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has any
information about these men that may assist them with the
investigation. They are particularly keen to hear about places
they may have frequented and their movements in the days and
hours before the attack.
"At 22.08hrs on Saturday, 3 June, a hired white Renault van
travelled north to south on London Bridge and mounted the
pavement, which collided with pedestrians before they abandoned
the vehicle.
"The three attackers, armed with knives, continued into the
Borough Market area, stabbing numerous people. The attackers
were then confronted by the firearms officers and eight police
firearms officers discharged their weapons.
"Seven people were killed. Work to inform the next of kin of
the victims is ongoing. This is taking time because we believe
some of the victims are from abroad. Of the 48 people taken to
hospital, 36 are currently being cared for in London hospitals
with 18 remaining in a critical condition.
"The investigation into this horrific attack is fast moving
and complex as we piece together a fuller picture of what
occurred. So far officers have arrested 12 people – seven women
and five men - and searched six properties (four on Sunday and a
further two properties today). One of the arrested men and one
of the women were subsequently released.
"Counter terrorism partners have dedicated intensive effort
to developing and improving our counter terrorism response over
recent years, as the threat has changed. The more we know, the
greater the chance when an attack does happen we will have some
information about at least one perpetrator. Our work necessarily
involves making difficult judgements about how to prioritise the
resources available to us at a time when the UK is facing a
SEVERE and high tempo terrorist threat.
"There are 500 current terrorism investigations, involving
3,000 current subjects of interest. A small number of the
highest priority investigations involve current attack planning,
and these investigations command a significant proportion of our
resource. The remainder of our investigations focus on other
activities relating to active support or facilitation of
terrorism.
"Khuram Shazad Butt was known to the police and MI5.
However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack
was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised
accordingly. The other named man, Rachid Redouane, was not
known.
"Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their
connections and whether they were assisted or supported by
anyone else. We cannot say more about them at this stage."
* Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said: “I would urge
anyone with information about these men, their movements in the
days and hours before the attack and the places they frequented
to come forward.
“The police and our partners are doing everything we can
across the country to help prevent further attacks and protect
the public from harm.
“At any one time MI5 and police are conducting around 500
active investigations, involving 3,000 subjects of interest.
Additionally, there are around 20,000 individuals who are former
subjects of interest, whose risk remains subject to review by
MI5 and its partners.
“The security and intelligence services and police have
stopped 18 plots since 2013, including five since the
Westminster attack two months ago.”
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)