LONDON Dec 16 Four men involved in a plot to
bomb London's transport network two weeks after the deadly 2005
attacks in the British capital, lost an appeal at the European
Court of Human Rights on Tuesday over claims the police had
denied them proper legal advice.
The men were jailed over the attempt to replicate the
suicide bombings on London's transport network on July 7, 2005,
which left 52 commuters dead. Their al Qaeda-inspired attack
failed because the home-made bombs they used did not explode.
Three of the four would-be bombers, Somali nationals Muktah
Said Ibrahim, Yassin Hassan Omar and Ramzi Mohammed, argued they
had been initially refused access to a lawyer in police
interviews after their arrest. They were all jailed in 2007 for
at least 40 years.
Briton Ismail Abdurahman, jailed for assisting the plot,
incriminated himself in a police interview when he was being
questioned as a witness, and he said he should have been
arrested and offered legal advice. He was sentenced to 10 years
in prison in 2008, cut to eight on appeal.
However, the ECHR rejected their claims, saying their
subsequent trials had not been unfairly prejudiced and accepting
that at the time police had been acting in a climate where they
feared further attacks.
"The Court finds that it has been convincingly established
that at the time of the impugned police interviews, there was an
exceptionally serious and imminent threat to public safety and
that this threat provided compelling reasons which justified the
temporary delay of all four applicants' access to lawyers," the
judges concluded.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; eiting by Stephen Addison)