By Robin Pomeroy
CANNES, France, May 23 Filmmakers and fans at
Cannes will hold a minute's silence on Tuesday for the victims
of the Manchester bombing, condemned by the film festival's
organisers as an "attack on culture, youth and joyfulness".
Cannes was already under massive surveillance
due to a deadly truck attack on revellers in Nice, just up the
French Riviera coast, last July, and gun and bomb attacks on a
music concert and football match in Paris in 2015, and its
police chief said security measures would be followed "to the
letter".
Festival organisers expressed "horror, anger and immense
sadness" at the suicide bombing that killed at least 22 people,
including children, at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in
Manchester, northern England, on Monday night.
Festival-goers were asked to hold a minute's silence at 3
p.m. (1300 GMT).
Local police chief Yves Daros told Reuters: "We are going to
follow the procedures to the letter, without any deviation, to
ensure this is going to be a safe festival."
But the bombing was already having an impact at the
festival, one of the biggest global entertainment events.
An appearance by racing driver Lewis Hamilton to promote the
Disney franchise "Cars" on Tuesday was cancelled "in the
wake of last night's tragic attack, and out of respect for the
casualties and all of those impacted," according to the
publicist.
Colin Farrell, who stars in two of the biggest films in
competition at Cannes, said the assault on a concert attended
primarily by children and teenagers was "an attack against
humanity and it's an attack against society and it's an attack
against the hearts and lives and minds of innocent people."
Farrell told Reuters the bombing of what was "a celebration
of music and a celebration of coming together in that
time-honoured historical tradition of enjoying a creative outlet
together as a community - it's just gross."
