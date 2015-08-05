(Adds court appearance)
LONDON Aug 5 Britain's most high-profile
Islamist preacher, Anjem Choudary, appeared in a London court on
Wednesday to plead not guilty to charges of inviting support for
Islamic State (IS).
Choudary, 48, was accused alongside an associate Mohammed
Mizanur Rahman of using lectures which were published online for
encouraging support for the banned organisation, which has
seized swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq.
Choudary, dressed in white traditional Muslim attire and
speaking in front of a small group of supporters in the court,
called the charge a "political manoeuvre" from Prime Minister
David Cameron and the police.
Asked for his plea to the charges, he said he would plead
that Cameron and the police were guilty while "the only people
who are innocent are me and Mr Rahman".
Both men were remanded in custody until August 28.
Choudary, the former head of the now banned organisation
al-Muhajiroun, was arrested by counter-terrorism police in
September last year on suspicion of being a member of Islamic
State.
"The whole procedure from beginning to end is orchestrated
to silence the Muslim community," Choudary told the court.
Prosecutor David Cawthorne said the men, if found guilty,
faced a maximum of 10 years in prison. "Both are high profile
figures and are well aware of their influence across social
media," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Stephen Addison and
Angus MacSwan)